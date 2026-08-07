Crew operates in temperatures as low as minus 43C (minus 45.4F) to safely evacuate patient as weather conditions deteriorate

Australian aviation firm carries out rare aeromedical evacuation in Antarctica Crew operates in temperatures as low as minus 43C (minus 45.4F) to safely evacuate patient as weather conditions deteriorate

An Australian team carried out a rare midwinter medical evacuation of a US expeditioner from Antarctica, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported Friday.

Australian aviation company Skytraders said it deployed an Airbus A319 after receiving an urgent request for assistance late last month.

After an initial attempt was delayed by bad weather, the aircraft departed Hobart on July 31 and landed at the US-operated McMurdo Station in darkness and freezing conditions.

Skytraders said the crew operated in extremely challenging conditions and temperatures as low as minus 43C (minus 45.4F), safely transferring the patient before leaving Antarctica ahead of deteriorating weather.

The aircraft, known as Snowbird 1, then flew to Christchurch, New Zealand, later that day, where the patient was admitted to a hospital.

Details about the circumstances that led to the medical evacuation have not been disclosed.

The US National Science Foundation (NSF) told ABC that it had requested assistance from the Australian Antarctic Division and the New Zealand Defence Force to transport the US Antarctic Program (USAP) participant to Christchurch for emergency medical treatment.