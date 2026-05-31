Zelenskyy warns of growing antimissile deficit as US shifts focus to Middle East Ukrainian president says more sanctions, pressure needed to bring Putin to table

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a deepening shortage of antimissile systems, saying the US focus on the Iran conflict had contributed to supply gaps that were leaving Ukraine increasingly vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile strikes.

"We don't see enough missiles in production in the United States ... we have a deficit with antiballistic. This is a big problem," Zelenskyy told CBS News in an interview aired on Sunday.

He said the shortage of US missile production could become a global crisis, extending beyond Ukraine to the Middle East itself.

"I sent a letter to the White House and Congress of the United States, and I hope that they will understand and will answer, respond," he said.

Zelenskyy also said the shift in Washington's diplomatic attention toward the Middle East had caused pauses in Ukraine-related negotiations, as US officials prioritized the Iran war.

On the prospect of peace with Russia, Zelenskyy said he believed Putin could be brought to the table, but only under sustained pressure. "I think we need more sanctions. I think we need more pressure," he said.

Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with Putin directly if the Russian leader was willing, but stressed that tougher sanctions and greater international pressure were prerequisites for any meaningful dialogue.