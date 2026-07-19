Zelenskyy says Ukraine struck 3 oil depots, fuel facility in Russia’s Stavropol region 3 vessels from Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ struck in Black Sea, Ukrainian president says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Kyiv struck three oil depots and a fuel facility in Russia’s Stavropol region, as well as three vessels it described as part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” in the Black Sea.

"We continue to respond to Russian strikes in a fully justified and accurate manner," Zelenskyy said through US social media company X.

Earlier, regional Gov. Vladimir Vladimirov said on Telegram that a drone attack sparked a fire in an industrial zone in northern Stavropol.

He said flammable materials at the site were exploding, causing blasts that could be heard in the city, but added that there was no threat to nearby residential areas.

According to preliminary information, no deaths or injuries were reported, Vladimirov said.

In early July, Ukraine claimed that its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure had disabled 42.74% of the country’s oil-refining capacity.

Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces had struck eight Russian oil refineries over the previous month and destroyed or critically damaged more than 60 storage tanks, 58% of which contained oil products and 42% crude oil. The military estimated the industry’s losses at $13.5 billion since August 2025.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries have forced several facilities to suspend operations for maintenance, prompting Moscow to periodically impose restrictions aimed at stabilizing the domestic fuel market.