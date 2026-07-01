Ukraine president says overnight strikes hit targets more than 1,300 kilometers from front line

Zelenskyy says Ukraine hits oil refinery, defense facility inside Russia Ukraine president says overnight strikes hit targets more than 1,300 kilometers from front line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Kyiv struck an oil refinery in Russia's Bashkortostan region and a defense industry facility in the Penza region.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the Ufa oil refinery, one of Russia's largest producers of lubricants located more than 1,300 kilometers (810 miles) from the front line, was hit in the overnight attack.

He also said Ukraine struck a military-industrial facility involved in the production of missile components in Russia's Penza region.

Separately, Ukrainian media, citing sources in the Security Service of Ukraine, reported that the agency attacked the Saky military air base in Crimea, one of Russia's main military airfields on the peninsula.

The governor of Russia's Penza region said on the Russian social media platform Max that Russian air defenses shot down a drone over the region.

"Debris damaged power lines and fell on an unfinished building. There are no casualties. Emergency services are at the scene dealing with the aftermath," he said.

There was no immediate Russian comment on Ukraine's claims regarding the Ufa oil refinery or the Saky air base in Crimea.

Russian forces also reportedly launched overnight strikes across southeastern Ukraine, killing at least three people and wounding more than a dozen, according to Ukrainian authorities.

