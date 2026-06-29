Zelenskyy says 8 killed in Russia's air attack Ukrainian president calls on partners to provide with stronger air defense capabilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Russian strikes on several regions killed at least eight people and injured dozens, including civilians and emergency responders, in attacks involving missiles and drones.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said in the Dnipro region a missile strike on infrastructure killed five people and wounded 29 others, while in Zaporizhzhia a drone strike hit a civilian minibus, killing three and injuring six others.

Strikes were also reported across multiple regions, including energy infrastructure in Sumy, Odesa and Chernihiv regions, as well as attacks in Kherson and Kharkiv regions, he said.

Zelenskyy condemned the attacks and called on partners to provide Ukraine with stronger air defense capabilities.

"There should be more protection for people from such terrible strikes. First of all, we need anti-ballistic defense. It is important that work on Europe's own anti-ballistic defense be as active as possible. Our own systems, our own missiles," he said.

Russia has yet to comment on the specific incidents, and independent verification of claims or casualty figures from either side is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.