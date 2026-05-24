Zelenskyy says 4 killed, about 100 injured in Russian overnight strike on Kyiv Ukrainian president discusses Russian strike with French counterpart, Norwegian premier, seeking international support

The Ukrainian president said Sunday four people were killed and about 100 injured in Russia's overnight strikes, which Moscow said were in response to this week's Ukrainian attack on a college building in Starobilsk, Luhansk region, that killed 21 students.

In a statement on Telegram, Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of damaging civilian infrastructure.

"About 100 people were injured in the country, and four more, unfortunately, died," he said.

Zelenskyy added that he had already discussed the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and planned further contacts with international partners.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it launched a large-scale overnight missile and drone attack in retaliation for Ukrainian “terrorist attacks” on Russian territory.

According to the ministry, the strikes targeted “military command facilities, air bases, and enterprises of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.”

The attack came after Moscow said Ukraine struck this week a college building and dormitory in the city of Starobilsk in the Russia-controlled part of the Luhansk Region. Regional authorities said the death toll from the attack rose to 21 after search and rescue operations were completed on Sunday.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the war that has continued since 2022.