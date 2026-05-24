Zelenskyy revises injury toll from 83 to 69 after Russian overnight strike on capital

Zelenskyy says 2 killed, 69 injured in Russian overnight strike on Kyiv Zelenskyy revises injury toll from 83 to 69 after Russian overnight strike on capital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday two people were killed and 69 injured in Russia's overnight strikes, which the latter said were in response to this week's attack on a college building in Starobilsk, Luhansk region that killed 21 students.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy also accused Russia of damaging civilian infrastructure.

"As of now, it is known that a total of 69 people were injured in the capital. Unfortunately, two people died," he said, contradicting his previous message claiming 83 people were injured.

Zelenskyy added that he had already discussed the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and planned further contacts with international partners.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it launched a large-scale overnight missile and drone attack in retaliation for Ukrainian “terrorist attacks” on Russian territory.

According to the ministry, the strikes targeted “military command facilities, air bases and enterprises of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.”

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the war that has continued since 2022.