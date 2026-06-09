- Ukrainian president describes conversation over phone as 'very positive,' saying sides discussed efforts to advance diplomacy aimed at ending war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses peace efforts in Ukraine with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner - Ukrainian president describes conversation over phone as 'very positive,' saying sides discussed efforts to advance diplomacy aimed at ending war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he held a phone call with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, during a stopover in Moldova.

In a post on US social media company X, Zelenskyy described the conversation as "very positive" and said the sides discussed efforts to advance diplomacy aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

He said Witkoff and Kushner expressed readiness to work actively in the coming weeks to reinvigorate peace efforts despite international attention being focused on tensions surrounding Iran.

Zelenskyy said the discussion also covered prospects ahead of the upcoming G7 summit and other events scheduled for June.

"I outlined the data we have regarding what Moscow is intent on," he said, adding that he appreciated their "positive assessment of Ukraine's positions."

Earlier on May 31, Zelenskyy told CBS in an interview that he expected Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Kyiv within two weeks.