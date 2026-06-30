Ukrainian president expresses gratitude to UK for its decision regarding a new support package worth nearly $385 million

Zelenskyy discusses continued support for Ukraine with UK national security adviser in Kyiv Ukrainian president expresses gratitude to UK for its decision regarding a new support package worth nearly $385 million

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he discussed continued support for his country with UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell.

In a statement on US social media company X after meeting Powell in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Zelenskyy said his country is grateful to the UK for its decision regarding a new support package worth nearly £290 million ($385 million).

“It matters that our partners recognize Ukraine's achievements on the front lines, as well as the results of our mid-range and deep strikes,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said he and Powell discussed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, as well as the situation in Ukrainian regions under Russian control and in Russia itself amid fuel restrictions.

“Particular attention was given to preparations for the NATO Summit in Ankara and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace. We also discussed potential ways to reinvigorate the diplomatic process and possible formats for future negotiations,” Zelenskyy added.

Last week, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the new support package for Ukraine’s recovery and energy security at the latest Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, Poland.