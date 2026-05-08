‘I thank the President of the United States and his team for their productive diplomatic involvement,’ says Ukraine’s president

Zelenskyy confirms 3-day ceasefire, prisoner swap with Russia announced by Trump ‘I thank the President of the United States and his team for their productive diplomatic involvement,’ says Ukraine’s president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday confirmed a three-day ceasefire as well as a prisoner swap with Russia, which US President Donald Trump described as a potential step toward ending the more than four-year war.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian side received Russia’s “agreement to conduct a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000” within the framework of peace negotiations mediated by the US.

“A ceasefire regime must also be established on May 9, 10, and 11. Ukraine is consistently working to bring its people home from Russian captivity. I have instructed our team to promptly prepare everything necessary for the exchange,” Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked Trump and his team for their “productive diplomatic involvement,” adding that Ukraine expects the US to “ensure that the Russian side fulfills these agreements.”

Just minutes prior, Trump said in a statement on Truth Social that Russia and Ukraine agreed to the ceasefire and prisoner exchange, expressing appreciation for its agreement by both Putin and Zelenskyy.

“Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day,” Trump added.

