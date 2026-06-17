Woman escorting youth football team killed, 4 children injured in drone attack on bus, says Russian official

Woman killed, 6 civilians injured in Ukraine drone attack on bus carrying Belarusian youth sports team in Russia Woman escorting youth football team killed, 4 children injured in drone attack on bus, says Russian official

A woman was killed and six people, including four children, were injured when a bus carrying a youth football team from Belarus's Gomel region was struck by a Ukrainian drone in Russia's Bryansk region, said acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk on Wednesday.

In a post on Russian social media platform Max, Kovalchuk said the bus was transporting members of a children's football team to the resort city of Gelendzhik when it came under attack by a fixed-wing drone operated by the Ukrainian military.

"As a result of the targeted strike, a woman accompanying the team was killed. Six people were wounded, including four children. All the injured were promptly taken to the hospital, where they received the necessary medical care," he said.

The remaining passengers are expected to return home in the near future, he said.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the claim, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing conflict, which is now in its fifth year.

Belarus’ Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, which it called “another act of terrorism against the civilian population.”

In a statement, the ministry said it expects a "comprehensive explanation" from the Ukrainian side over the incident.

The statement also stressed the importance of strictly adhering to procedures governing the organization of trips abroad for public groups, particularly minors traveling for recreation and health-related purposes.

In addition, the ministry underscored the need to prevent members of the public from traveling to conflict zones, areas of active military operations, and neighboring regions affected by hostilities.