'Concerted diplomatic efforts towards a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire must resume now,' says UN official

UN warns Ukraine civilian toll highest since April 2022, urges ceasefire diplomacy 'now' 'Concerted diplomatic efforts towards a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire must resume now,' says UN official

The United Nations on Monday warned that civilian casualties in Ukraine hit their highest combined monthly level in more than four years, as a senior official called for an immediate resumption of ceasefire diplomacy.

"On 15 June, the Russian Federation launched yet another massive, deadly strike on Ukraine," said Khaled Khiari, UN assistant secretary-general, briefing the Security Council, adding that "sites with immeasurable historic and cultural value for Ukraine – and beyond – were damaged."

Since February 2022, he said: "UNESCO has verified damage to more than 530 cultural sites across the country."

Turning to casualties, Khiari said that "last month, at least 274 civilians were killed and 1,763 injured in Ukraine," describing it as "the highest monthly combined figure of killed and injured since April 2022."

On the cumulative toll since Russia's war on Ukraine began, he said the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had verified that “at least 16,126 civilians, including 796 children, have been killed in Ukraine," with 46,590 others, including 2,835 children, injured, and warned that "actual figures are likely higher."

Cautioning against further escalation, he said: "If the current dangerous cycle of escalation continues, we will undoubtedly witness further devastation in Ukraine, as well as increasingly in the Russian Federation."

"Concerted diplomatic efforts towards a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire must resume now," he said.

Echoing those concerns, Edem Wosornu, director of the Crisis Response Division, speaking on behalf of UN relief chief Tom Fletcher, said: "Since we last briefed this Council two weeks ago, civilian harm and suffering have deepened," with families forced to endure "attacks, destruction, loss, another night without safety."

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, she said, had found "repeated strikes on ambulances, rescue teams and aid workers, in some cases hit twice, as they returned to help," with civilians also struck "when simply going about daily life: in cars, on buses, in their gardens."

She added that "more civilians were killed and injured by short-range drones in May than in any month since February 2022."

Wosornu urged the council members to "use your influence to ensure all parties comply with international humanitarian law, wherever they take the fight," and to provide "timely, flexible funding."