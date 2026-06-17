Ukrainian president welcomes G7 outcomes on air defense, pressure on Russia Zelenskyy says G7 summit in France produced agreements to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said the G7 summit in France produced outcomes that could strengthen support for his country amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy said on Telegram that the participants agreed on additional measures aimed at enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities as well as further steps to increase pressure on Russia.

"The G7 summit in France brought important results for Ukraine. Most importantly, we have agreed on additional strengthening of Ukrainian air defense," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that international partners had pledged continued support for Ukraine's security and energy resilience, adding that the summit helped establish a shared understanding among participants of the key challenges facing Ukraine and the measures needed to address them.