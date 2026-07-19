Ukrainian officials claim Russian strike on Kharkiv suburb kills 4, injures 20 Russia's guided aerial bombs also hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy region, killing 1, injuring 3

Ukrainian officials claimed Sunday that a Russian missile strike on a suburb of Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv killed four people and injured 20 others.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram that the missile struck a postal terminal.

Police, medics, and emergency crews are searching the site for possible additional victims, he said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

In Ukraine’s Sumy region, one person was killed and three others were injured after Russia's guided aerial bombs struck civilian infrastructure on Sunday morning, regional Gov. Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of carrying out one of its “largest ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv,” launching more than 40 missiles, most of them targeting the capital, along with 120 attack drones.

Russia has not yet commented on the claims, while independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.