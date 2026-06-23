- Sybiha says Ukraine is pursuing reforms and strengthening institutions despite the war

Ukrainian foreign minister says Kyiv advances toward EU, OECD accession - Sybiha says Ukraine is pursuing reforms and strengthening institutions despite the war

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Tuesday that his country continues to advance on its path toward accession to the EU and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“Despite the war, Ukraine continues to advance on its path toward the EU and OECD, implementing reforms and strengthening institutions,” Sybiha wrote on US social media company X after a meeting OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann in Kyiv.

Expressing that he and Cormann discussed developments on the battlefield in Ukraine and the consequences of Russian strikes, among other topics, Sybiha said they furthered Kyiv’s interactions with the organization, including cooperation under OECD programmes.

Sybiha said Ukraine’s advancement in meeting OECD standards and criteria, and the organization’s contribution to the country’s reform and modernization efforts were also discussed.

“We highly value the OECD’s reviews on infrastructure, public governance, and justice policies to be presented today. These are practical tools that strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and reforms,” wrote Sybiha.

He indicated that they discussed preparations for the fifth edition of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, scheduled for the Polish city of Gdansk on June 25 - 26, and the importance of mobilizing international support for Ukraine’s recovery, resilience and development.

“I thanked the OECD for its principled support for Ukraine and look forward to further progress on Ukraine’s path toward OECD accession, including a positive decision by the OECD Council on opening accession discussions and adopting an Accession Roadmap,” Sybiha added.

Ukraine and the OECD, despite Kyiv not being a member of the organization, have been working together under a four-year country program, which began in June 2023.

The OECD is made up of 38 member states, including Türkiye, and seeks to stimulate economic progress and global trade. It adopted its current name in 1961.