Ukraine's anticorruption agencies uncover criminal network in presidential office, parliament Group allegedly involved in takeover of high-value real estate and other corporate assets

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) said Thursday they uncovered an alleged criminal organization involving current and former lawmakers, senior officials from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office and other individuals.

In a statement on Telegram, the agencies said the group was allegedly involved in the takeover of high-value real estate and other corporate assets through unauthorized interference with Justice Ministry information systems, as well as the fabrication of court rulings and property documents.

Investigators said members of the network allegedly seized two companies in the fall of 2025 whose assets were valued at 248 million hryvnias ($6 million).

One of the takeovers was allegedly aimed at gaining control of property in central Kyiv worth more than 500 million hryvnias.

In May, the group allegedly attempted to seize additional Kyiv real estate valued at more than 207 million hryvnias but failed to complete the operation for reasons beyond its control, NABU and SAPO said.

The agencies also alleged that some members, acting in cooperation with representatives and officials of a state-owned bank, arranged the legalization of 150 million hryvnias in cash in June.

According to investigators, the money was moved through accounts belonging to front companies and subsequently used to pay bail for a suspect in another criminal organization case known as the “Midas” case.

The alleged network was also preparing to unlawfully detain and abduct a person in order to obtain control over a business entity, but the plan was prevented, according to the anti-corruption agencies.

The investigation is part of an operation dubbed “Femida” (Themis). Ukrainian media reported that the case may involve not only lawmakers and officials from Zelenskyy’s office and the Justice Ministry, but also judges and hackers.

NABU and SAPO had initially announced the investigation on Wednesday, saying the alleged organization was operating under the leadership of a sitting and a former member of parliament and involved senior officials from the presidential office. The agencies said at the time that further details would be released later.