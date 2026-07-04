Spill contained within hours ‘but the damage to the environment is very serious’

Ukraine says over 350 tons of oil products, fuel emulsion into Kyiv lake after Russia hit gas station Spill contained within hours ‘but the damage to the environment is very serious’

More than 350 tons of oil products and fuel emulsion spilled into Kyiv's Kyrylivske Lake after a gas station was hit in a Russian attack, Ukraine's Economy Ministry said on Saturday.

Emergency crews contained the spill within hours of the attack on Thursday night by deploying floating barriers to prevent the contamination from spreading to nearby waterways, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said specialized equipment was removing a 5-7 centimeter (2-3 inch) layer of oil from the lake's surface, after which responders will apply an oil-absorbing sorbent to remove the remaining contamination and help prevent pollution of the lakebed and groundwater.

"The contamination was contained within the first few hours, but the damage to the environment is very serious," Deputy Economy Minister Iryna Ovcharenko said, adding that authorities have begun assessing the environmental damage.

Authorities banned swimming, fishing and any contact with water in Kyrylivske and neighboring Iordanske lakes until the water quality returns to safe levels.