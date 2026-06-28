'For Russia, lesson of Anchorage is that any peace plan developed without Ukraine is doomed to become a spirit and disappear,’ says Ukrainian foreign minister

Ukraine says any Anchorage understandings between Putin, Trump are 'certainly dead now' 'For Russia, lesson of Anchorage is that any peace plan developed without Ukraine is doomed to become a spirit and disappear,’ says Ukrainian foreign minister

Ukraine’s foreign minister on Sunday said that any supposed understanding reached between the US and Russian presidents during their last year summit in Anchorage is “certainly dead now.”

"The reality makes one thing clear: if the 'Spirit of Anchorage' ever existed, it is certainly dead now," Andrii Sybiha said on US social media company X, dismissing Russia's references about “understandings” reached between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during their August 2025 summit.

Sybiha called on Moscow to “stop believing in spirits” and instead respond to Ukraine’s “serious proposals” to sit down at the negotiating table and end the war.

“For Russia, the lesson of Anchorage is that any peace plan developed without Ukraine is doomed to become a spirit and disappear,” he said.

In recent days, Russian officials have accused the US of drifting away from what they described as “understandings” reached in Alaska.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied on Thursday that any agreement was reached between Moscow and Washington.

“There was a proposal in Alaska, but there was no agreement in Alaska. If there had been an agreement, we would have had an end to the war,” Rubio said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Rubio’s remarks “inelegant,” calling for “clarification” concerning the “entire situation” regarding the US role as a mediator in the ongoing war.