Ukraine says 7 people killed in Kyiv following Russia's overnight air raid Russia launches 1,560 drones against Ukraine since early Wednesday, Ukrainian president says

The death toll as a result of a Russian large-scale aerial attack against Ukraine has risen to seven, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Thursday.

"The death toll in the capital (Kyiv) has already increased to seven. Preliminary, 17 people went missing. The number of injured increased to 44," the service's spokesman Pavlo Petrov told reporters in Kyiv.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that at least 40 people were injured in the Ukrainian capital, adding that another seven people were injured in the Kyiv region, 28 in Kharkiv, and two in the Odesa region.

In another post on Telegram, Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 670 attack drones and 56 missiles against Ukraine overnight.

“There were strikes using ballistic, aeroballistic, and cruise missiles. The main target of this attack was Kyiv,” he said.

“Destruction was also recorded in the Kyiv region, while similar terrorist attacks targeted energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, as well as port and residential buildings in Chornomorsk.”

Zelenskyy added that since the beginning of Wednesday, Russian forces had used more than 1,560 drones against Ukraine.

A woman was also reportedly killed in Kherson, and local authorities said that vehicles belonging to a UN humanitarian mission had come under fire.

The UN has yet to comment on Ukraine's claims regarding the attack on the convoy.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed carrying out massive air strikes overnight, claiming it targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure in response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.