Ukraine says 5 people killed in Kyiv following Russia's overnight air raid Russia launches 1,560 drones against Ukraine since early Wednesday, Ukrainian president says

The death toll as a result of a Russian large-scale aerial attack against Ukraine has risen to five, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

"Five people were killed in Kyiv. Rescuers recovered the body of a 12-year-old girl from the rubble. Search and rescue operations at the site of the strike are ongoing," he said on Telegram.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that at least 40 people were injured in the Ukrainian capital, adding that another seven people were injured in the Kyiv region, 28 in Kharkiv, and two in the Odesa region.

In another post on Telegram, Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 670 attack drones and 56 missiles against Ukraine overnight.

“There were strikes using ballistic, aeroballistic, and cruise missiles. The main target of this attack was Kyiv,” he said.

“Destruction was also recorded in the Kyiv region, while similar terrorist attacks targeted energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, as well as port and residential buildings in Chornomorsk.”

Zelenskyy added that since the beginning of Wednesday, Russian forces had used more than 1,560 drones against Ukraine.

A woman was also reportedly killed in Kherson and local authorities said that vehicles belonging to a UN humanitarian mission had come under fire.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed carrying out massive air strikes overnight, claiming it targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure in response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.