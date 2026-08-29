Local officials say around 50 residential buildings also damaged to varying degrees

Ukraine says 37 killed in Russian drone strike on warehouse near Kyiv Local officials say around 50 residential buildings also damaged to varying degrees

Ukrainian president says drone strike hit warehouse in village of Myla, criminal proceedings opened on 'charges of official negligence'

Russian Defense Ministry claims hitting 'ammunition depot' in Myla in overnight strikes

Ukraine said on Saturday that 37 people were killed in a Russian drone strike on a warehouse near the country's capital Kyiv.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, initially reported that 27 people were killed and 42 people, including four children, were injured in an attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, but did not specify where the attack took place.

Some 50 residential buildings were also damaged to varying degrees, he added, later updating the death toll to 37.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on US social media company X that a warehouse in the village of Myla, situated in the Bucha district, was struck by a drone, causing an explosion on Friday evening that also damaged surrounding infrastructure.

Among those killed was Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka rural community, he said, noting that efforts were underway to deal with the aftermath of the blast.

"More than 370 people have already been evacuated, and the evacuation is ongoing. ... Those who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions," Zelenskyy said.

He added that investigators had opened criminal proceedings on “charges of official negligence.”

"There are regulations in place – ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas," he said.

Zelenskyy also vowed that Russia will “face a response for everything it is doing.”

Separately, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a two-year-old girl was killed and five others injured after a Russian drone fell in the capital's northern Obolonskyi district.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed air defenses shot down 233 out of 267 drones launched by Russia overnight. It also claimed the launch of an Onyx cruise missile and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, but did not provide details on their whereabouts.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed that its forces struck logistics centers in Kyiv and the surrounding region in overnight strikes.

The ministry claimed hitting an "ammunition depot" in the village of Myla belonging to Ukrainian defense technology company Fire Point, where "components and boosters for FP-1/FP-2 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles were stored."

Strikes in Odesa, Mykolaiv ports

Russia also claimed to have struck facilities in the port of Izmail in the southern Odesa region, and in the port of Mykolaiv.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said one person was killed and three others injured following strikes on the southern Ukrainian region.

"As a result of the attack, five trucks with grain were completely destroyed by fire, three more trucks were damaged," Kiper said, adding that the fire was extinguished.

Meanwhile, acting Mykolaiv Gov. Heorhii Reshetilov reported damage to energy facilities, with over 300,000 subscribers cut off from electricity.

Independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

Moscow and Kyiv have increasingly targeted each other's logistics centers, as well as port and energy infrastructure, in recent months.

Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining their strikes are directed at military targets or facilities linked to military activities.