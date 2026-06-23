Ukraine says 3 killed, over 20 injured in Russian missile strike Dnipropetrovsk governor says industrial infrastructure damaged in city of Kryvyi Rih

Ukraine said on Tuesday that at least three people were killed and 23 others injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in the country’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

In a statement on Telegram, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said the attack damaged industrial infrastructure in the city, but gave no further details about the facilities or infrastructure targeted.

Hanzha reported that one person was killed and three others injured, but later updated these figures to three killed and 23 injured.

“One woman is in extremely serious condition,” Hanzha added, while Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration, said that firefighting efforts at the scene have been completed.

In a statement on US social media company X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said three people are in serious condition and that efforts are still underway to deal with the aftermath of the strike.

"Every such day and every Russian strike prove that the pressure on the aggressor over this war is insufficient. They also prove that every delay in implementing air defense agreements, any delay in supplies needed to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians, effectively costs lives," Zelenskyy said.

He went on to accuse Russia of not taking any "real step" toward ending the ongoing war, and called for further pressure on Moscow "so that the situation changes for the better."

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force claimed that the country’s air defenses shot down 118 out of 135 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces damaged Ukraine’s fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities, fuel depots used by the Ukrainian military, as well as production facilities and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, among other targets, over the past day.