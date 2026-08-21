Ukrainian drones injure 1, damage industrial facility in Perm region, according to Russian authorities

Ukraine says 2 killed, 8 injured in Russian overnight strikes on Kharkiv, Sumy regions Ukrainian drones injure 1, damage industrial facility in Perm region, according to Russian authorities

Two people were killed and eight others injured in overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy regions, local authorities said.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said two people were killed and two others injured in Russian strikes that damaged civilian infrastructure.

In Sumy region, six people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl, Gov. Oleh Hryhorov said.

In the Odesa region, a Russian drone attack damaged the Tabaky border checkpoint with Moldova, prompting authorities to suspend operations, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said.

“The Moldovan side has been informed about the situation,” it said.

Separately, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed Russia launched 135 drones overnight, 107 of which were suppressed in northern, southern and eastern parts of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian strikes hit an oil refinery in Russia’s Perm region, more than 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) from the border, and the Marinovka military air base in the Volgograd region. He added that there were also “results in the Black Sea.”

Zelenskyy said a Russian Su-34 fighter jet was damaged in a previous strike on the Akhtubinsk air base, while a facility used to store, prepare and launch attack drones was hit in Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Perm Gov. Dmitry Makhonin confirmed a Ukrainian drone attack on the region, saying one person was injured and an industrial facility was damaged. He did not identify the facility.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces intercepted or destroyed 325 Ukrainian drones overnight across the federation, annexed Crimea and waters of Azov and Black Seas.

It also claimed that Moscow struck Ukrainian port infrastructure used by the troops, including warehouses containing weapons, military equipment and supplies at the port of Reni.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.