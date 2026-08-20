Ukrainian president says nearly 50 others injured in overnight attack, reaffirms Kyiv's need for Patriot missiles -

Ukraine says 16 people killed in Russia's overnight strikes on Kyiv Ukrainian president says nearly 50 others injured in overnight attack, reaffirms Kyiv's need for Patriot missiles -

Ukraine said Thursday that at least 16 people were killed in overnight Russian airstrikes, which also injured nearly 50 others.

In statements on Telegram since the early morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported damage in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Darnytskyi districts of the Ukrainian capital, initially declaring eight deaths and injuries to 33 people.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service later updated the death toll to 16, while the mayor announced later that Friday will be a day of mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the attack.

"Nearly 50 more people were wounded. More than 200 sites were damaged, including 86 residential buildings, a children’s hospital, social infrastructure, and commercial facilities," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

Describing the strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region as a combined attack, Zelenskyy stressed that while about 90% of cruise missiles in the attack were intercepted, the situation with ballistic missiles is significantly worse.

"We need missiles for Patriots, and only our partners can provide them. At all levels, we convey to them both what we need and the fact that we know our partners are capable of meeting this need.

"We ain’t talking about gifts. Ukraine is ready to buy the weapons. What matters is that decisions be made -- appropriate political decisions by our partners, first and foremost in the U.S.," he added.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that air defenses shot down 145 out of 165 drones, as well as 39 out of 44 cruise missiles, launched by Russia overnight.

Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat said last week that the military leadership decided to introduce restrictions on information on the number of Russian ballistic missiles launched and downed in its morning reports.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said its armed forces carried out a massive strike with precision weapons targeting defense-industry enterprises, a transport and logistics center, and warehouses in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

According to the ministry, targets in Kyiv included the Fire Point industrial facility, which produced components for long-range and medium-range attack drones and assembled and stored components used in Flamingo cruise missiles.

A warehouse and production complex operated by Ukrspetssystems, an aircraft-industry assembly facility, and the Antonov enterprise producing long-range An-196 Lyutyi drones were among other targets, it said.

The ministry also reported strikes on an ammunition warehouse in Kyiv and several facilities in the Kyiv region, including the Martusivka transport and logistics center, a fuel-and-lubricant storage facility in Brovary, and warehouses containing military equipment at the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

Russia and Ukraine have continued exchanging large-scale long-range strikes despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. The latest attack comes amid a recent escalation in strikes on both sides, with civilian casualties reported in Russia, as well as in Ukraine.