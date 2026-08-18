Ukrainian president pledges response to attack, urges partners to increase pressure on Moscow

Ukraine says 10 people killed in Russian missile strike on Kharkiv region Ukrainian president pledges response to attack, urges partners to increase pressure on Moscow

Russian authorities yet to comment on attack



Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday that at least 10 people were killed and 18 others wounded in a Russian missile strike in the country's northeastern Kharkiv region.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelenskyy said the strike hit an area in the settlement of Pechenihy where a post office and shops were located, surrounded by residential buildings.

“As of now, 10 people are known to have been killed,” he said.

Emergency services extinguished a fire at the site and continued working there to establish the circumstances of the incident, he added.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would respond to the attack, and called on its international partners to increase pressure on Russia.

Separately, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram that eight people were injured in the attack, which he described as a missile strike. He later updated the number of those injured to 18.

Russian authorities have yet to comment on the attack.

Moscow and Kyiv have increasingly targeted each other's logistics centers as well as port and energy infrastructure in recent months.

Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining that their strikes are directed at military targets or facilities linked to military activities.