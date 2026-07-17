Russian drone attack damages 3 foreign-flagged civilian vessels at Black Sea port, according to Ukrainian authorities

Ukraine claims Russian strike kills 2 Ukrainians aboard foreign vessel in Mykolaiv Russian drone attack damages 3 foreign-flagged civilian vessels at Black Sea port, according to Ukrainian authorities

A Russian drone strike on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Mykolaiv killed two Ukrainian crew members aboard a foreign-flagged vessel Friday, Ukrainian authorities claimed.

The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office claimed the attack damaged three foreign-flagged civilian vessels moored at the port and said prosecutors opened a war crimes investigation.

“As a result of one of the hits, two citizens of Ukraine who were on board a foreign vessel died,” the office said on US social media company Facebook.

It claimed the strike was carried out with Shahed-238 drones and said prosecutors and investigators were documenting the aftermath of the attack.

Russia has not yet commented on Ukrainian claims and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.