‘There are dead and wounded among the ship’s crew,’ Ukrainain Navy says

Ukraine claims it destroyed border guard ship in southern Russia ‘There are dead and wounded among the ship’s crew,’ Ukrainain Navy says

Ukraine claimed Tuesday that its forces destroyed Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard ship Izumrud near Novorossiysk in southern Russia, causing casualties.

“There are dead and wounded among the ship’s crew,” the Ukrainian Navy said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian Navy said the vessel was struck by a Sargan-3000 naval drone.

It added that the Izumrud took part in the November 2018 Kerch Strait incident, when three Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea tried to pass through the strait to reach the Sea of Azov.

The incident ended with three Ukrainian servicemen wounded and the vessels seized by the Russian military.

Russia has not commented on the Ukrainian claim, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.