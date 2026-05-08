'Talks are continuing on ending this major conflict ... we are getting closer and closer every day,' says US president

Trump announces 3-day ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war 'Talks are continuing on ending this major conflict ... we are getting closer and closer every day,' says US president

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a temporary ceasefire and a large prisoner exchange, marking what he described as a potential step toward ending the war.

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a three day ceasefire (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The ceasefire, according to Trump, will include “a suspension of all kinetic activity” and a reciprocal exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.

“This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by (Russian) President Vladimir Putin and (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day,” he added.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House, Trump welcomed the possibility of a permanent ceasefire.

He described the war as "the worst thing since World War II," and said he would send his teams to Moscow to negotiate a permanent ceasefire, if he "thought it would help."

"I'd love to see that war end," he said. "I've settled eight wars and actually nine, and now it looks like we could have 10."

The remarks came after special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov in Miami, where they discussed the need to intensify the diplomatic process and coordinate further steps toward achieving a peace.

The meeting came amid a slowdown in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, as the Russia-Ukraine war has received less international attention in recent months following the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations about alleged violations of a two-day ceasefire declared by Moscow to coincide with Russia’s May 9 Victory Day commemorations.

*Merve Aydogan in Canada contributed to this story.