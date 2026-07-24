Ukrainian government, defense industry officials say 10 killed, about 100 injured in missile strike; attack hit private training ground, according to preliminary information

Russian strikes kill at least 15 in Ukraine's Kyiv, Donetsk regions Ukrainian government, defense industry officials say 10 killed, about 100 injured in missile strike; attack hit private training ground, according to preliminary information

Russian Defense Ministry says it struck facility near Kyiv where drones allegedly used for 'strikes against civilian targets in Russia' were on display

Donetsk governor says Russian strike on Sloviansk killed 5, injured 15, damaged Latvia's honorary consulate; Moscow has not commented

At least 15 people were killed and about 115 others were injured Friday in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kyiv and Donetsk regions, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow said it targeted a facility near Kyiv hosting a drone exhibition.

The deadliest attack struck the Kyiv region, where acting regional governor Ruslan Oliinyk said a ballistic missile hit the Bucha district, targeting the grounds of a private training site where an event was taking place.

"The Bucha district was the most affected. There were fatalities and injuries as a result of the enemy attack," Oliinyk said, citing preliminary information.

He later said 27 private homes and 44 vehicles were damaged in the strike.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said 10 people were killed and about 100 others suffered injuries of varying severity.

Kravchenko said his office had opened an investigation into the strike as well as a separate probe into the possible "improper performance of official duties during the organization and conduct of the event.

The Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry said representatives of the country's defense sector were present at the site when it was struck, adding that authorities were investigating the circumstances of the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched three Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles at the Kyiv region at about 11.30 am local time (0830GMT). It said one missile was intercepted while the other two struck the Bucha district.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had struck a "facility in the suburbs of Kyiv" where unmanned aerial vehicles, including foreign-made systems allegedly used in attacks on civilian targets in Russia, were being displayed.

"At the time of the strike, leading UAV developers and manufacturers, representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned systems command, and Ukrainian intelligence agencies directly planning and executing strikes on Russian territory were present at the facility," the ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the US social media platform X that rescue operations were continuing in the Kyiv region and that authorities were working to determine exactly what had happened and the condition of those affected.

Separately, five people were killed and 15 others injured in guided aerial bomb strikes on the eastern city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, according to regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin.

Filashkin said the attack damaged 10 private homes, a business and the building housing Latvia's honorary consulate.

Latvia's Foreign Ministry said the honorary consulate building was destroyed and two members of its staff were injured.

The ministry said it had summoned Russia's charge d'affaires ad interim and delivered a note of protest condemning the attack on Sloviansk and the destruction of the consulate building.

Russian authorities have not commented on the strike in Sloviansk.