Company says photo and video restrictions aim to prevent distribution of drone attack footage

Russian online retailer Wildberries bans smartphones at warehouses after Ukrainian drone attacks Company says photo and video restrictions aim to prevent distribution of drone attack footage

A ban on smartphones at Wildberries warehouses across Russia took effect Monday following a series of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting the country’s largest online retailer.

Russian news outlet Forpost reported, citing what it described as “internal company documents,” that Wildberries circulated the new rules to employees on July 31, with the restrictions taking effect Aug. 3.

The reported notice says employees are prohibited from taking photos or videos during air raid alerts, warning that such recordings could reveal the positions of Russian air defense systems, violate Russian law and result in administrative or, in some cases, criminal liability.

Instead of smartphones, warehouse workers will be allowed to carry basic mobile phones without cameras to remain in contact with relatives while complying with the new security requirements, according to the report.

Wildberries confirmed to Forpost that the restrictions had been introduced, saying the measure was intended to prevent employees from filming and distributing footage of the aftermath of drone attacks.

Wildberries logistics facilities have been repeatedly targeted in drone attacks since mid-July. The first attacks killed several people and injured dozens.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed officials to provide assistance to marketplace sellers whose goods were damaged in attacks on Wildberries logistics centers.

Russian authorities have also stepped up enforcement against the publication of footage showing the aftermath of drone attacks.

Police in St. Petersburg recently fined a local resident for posting a video of a drone strike on a Wildberries warehouse.