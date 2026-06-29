SVR says Latin American drug cartels helping Ukraine recruit foreign mercenaries in exchange for providing safe passages for drug traffic to Europe

Russian intelligence accuses Ukraine of facilitating Latin American drug transit to Europe SVR says Latin American drug cartels helping Ukraine recruit foreign mercenaries in exchange for providing safe passages for drug traffic to Europe

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Monday accused Ukrainian authorities of facilitating the transit of drugs from Latin America to Europe, alleging Kyiv allowed the trade to expand in exchange for financial and other benefits.

The intelligence service said in a statement that Ukraine's security agencies were deliberately enabling drug trafficking through the country, claiming it was seeking additional sources of revenue amid insufficient financial support from Western allies.

The intelligence agency also alleged that Latin American drug cartels had assisted Ukraine in recruiting foreign mercenaries to fight in its armed forces.

According to the SVR, criminal groups from Latin America are seeking to expand shipments of narcotics, including fentanyl, to Europe as anti-drug efforts intensify in the US.

"For their part, leading criminal groups in Latin America are seeking to expand the geography of drug shipments, including fentanyl, due to the intensification of the anti-drug campaign in the US," it said.

"Ukraine is viewed by them as a safe corridor for access to the European market, given the lack of proper border and customs control in the country. "

The SVR said ports of the Odesa region are becoming "the main transshipment base on the drug transit route to Europe via Poland, Moldova, and Romania."

"In addition, access to Ukraine's 'black market' for weapons is of interest to Latin American drug cartels," it said.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the allegations.