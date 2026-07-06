Seven people killed in Kyiv and one in surrounding area as attack caused widespread damage, say officials

Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv region kills 8, injures 34: Ukrainian officials Seven people killed in Kyiv and one in surrounding area as attack caused widespread damage, say officials

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s Kyiv region early Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring 34, said Ukrainian officials.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram that seven people were killed and 24 injured in the capital, where the strikes caused widespread damage.

Kyiv regional Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk said one person was killed and 10 others injured in communities surrounding the capital.

"Russia is once again purposefully striking civilians and civilian infrastructure," Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that in Darnytskyi district, debris struck a 25-story apartment building, trapping residents on the upper floors. Rescuers evacuated 22 people.

A separate strike triggered a fire on the upper floors of a 30-story residential building in the same district, prompting evacuations, he said.

In Podilskyi district, debris partially destroyed a 21-story apartment building, while fires damaged a warehouse and a nonresidential building in Obolonskyi district, he added.

Independent verification of the claims remain difficult due to ongoing war.