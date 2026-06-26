Russian Defense Ministry claims 660 Ukrainian drones shot down over 12 regions, while Ukrainian Air Force claims it shot down 177 out of 189 drones launched by Russia overnight

Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over overnight airstrikes amid ongoing war Russian Defense Ministry claims 660 Ukrainian drones shot down over 12 regions, while Ukrainian Air Force claims it shot down 177 out of 189 drones launched by Russia overnight

Moscow and Kyiv continued to trade accusations on Friday over overnight airstrikes as the Russia-Ukraine war continues into the summer.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 660 Ukrainian drones across 12 regions, including the Moscow region, as well as over the Sea of Azov, the Black Sea, and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed in overnight statements on Telegram that a total of 47 Ukrainian drones heading toward the Russian capital were downed.

Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev said one person was injured and a private residential home damaged in what he described as a “massive” drone attack in the Shchyokinsky district.

Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram that its air defenses shot down 177 out of 189 drones, as well as three out of seven Iskander-M missiles, launched by Russia overnight.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people were injured in the capital and that a fire broke out at a warehouse building in the city’s Darnytskyi district, which Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) said has been extinguished.

The DSNS also reported that a Russian drone attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia injured three people and damaged a residential building and outbuildings.

Local authorities in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, and Sumy regions also reported overnight attacks.

Independent verification of Russia and Ukraine's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war, which entered its fifth year in February.