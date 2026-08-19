Russia, Ukraine report civilian casualties after night-time air attacks Russian governor of Bashkortostan says Ukrainian drone strikes hit oil refinery in Ufa

Russia and Ukraine reported civilian deaths and injuries Wednesday following night-time drone and missile attacks, with authorities on both sides accusing the other of carrying out strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram about a strike on the Kherson region: “Four people were killed and five others were injured. All necessary services are on site, finding out the details.”

Separately, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Telegram that one person was killed and 17 injured when a Ukrainian strike hit a public transport stop used by workers at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

“The armed forces of Ukraine struck a stop for official transport at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — there is a fatality. At the time of the attack, plant workers were waiting at the stop for a bus to take them to their shift. 14 people were injured, one was killed,” it said.

In Russia, Bashkortostan Governor Radiy Khabirov said a drone attack caused what he described as “insignificant” damage to an oil refinery in the city of Ufa. One civilian was injured in the incident.

In the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, a woman was killed and another person injured when a Ukrainian drone struck a private house in the city’s Kirovsky district, according to Donetsk city head Alexey Kulemzin.

The claims and circumstances surrounding the reported incidents could not be independently verified.

Both Russia and Ukraine regularly report civilian casualties from drone and missile attacks during the conflict, with each side accusing the other of striking civilian areas.