Russia, Ukraine exchange 185 servicemen in another swap of war prisoners United Arab Emirates facilitated humanitarian exchange between Moscow and Kyiv, says Defense Ministry

Russia and Ukraine announced that another round of prisoner exchanges had taken place earlier on Friday, with 185 servicemen returning from each side.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the United Arab Emirates facilitated the prisoners of war (POWs) swap.

It added that the Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus and that Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them.

"The released servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical assistance. They will then be transferred to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation," the ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the exchange in a statement on Telegram, stating that 185 servicemen and one civilian were returned.

"Another 185 Ukrainian defenders are returning home from Russian captivity today. And one civilian is also returning with the defenders," he said.

He added that the Ukrainian authorities work every day to organize humanitarian exchanges.

For her part, Lantratova said three families returned to Russia to their relatives and loved ones, and five people went to Ukraine during efforts to reunite families.

The event took place at the "Novaya Guta" checkpoint in Belarus under an agreement with Ukrainian Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets and with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Three families returned to Russia -- to their relatives and loved ones. Five people went to Ukraine," she said.