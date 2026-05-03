Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of killing civilians in overnight strikes Ukraine strikes Russian oil tankers, Russia hits Odesa as both sides report fatalities

Russia and Ukraine on Sunday accused each other of killing civilians in overnight air raids.

In Ukraine’s Odesa region, two people were killed and five others injured in Russian strikes, regional military administration head Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

"The enemy continues to strike at the civil and port infrastructure of the Odesa region. Unfortunately, two people were killed and five others were injured," he said.

In a separate statement on Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv had struck two oil tankers in the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

"Our soldiers continue to apply sanctions against the Russian shadow oil fleet – they hit two such vessels in the water area of the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk," he wrote.

Separately, Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said a man was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack.

"Today, over the Moscow region, air defense forces and electronic warfare assets shot down 6 enemy drones," he said. "Unfortunately, in the village of Chernevo in the Volokolamsk district, a 77-year-old man was killed."

Meanwhile, the Governor of Russia’s Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, said on the Russian social media platform Max that two adults and a child were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Independent verification of the claims by either side remains impossible due to the ongoing conflict.