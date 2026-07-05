Russia says Ukraine rejected proposal to retrieve bodies of fallen soldiers from Kostiantynivka Defense Ministry says Ukraine treats fallen soldiers as 'expendable material' after humanitarian proposal declined

Russia said on Sunday that Ukraine rejected its proposal to conduct a humanitarian operation to retrieve the bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen from the front-line town of Kostiantynivka.

The ministry said in a statement it proposed on Friday that, once Russian forces establish full control over the town and fighting ends, the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers remaining there could be handed over for burial.

"During the elaboration of this issue through intelligence services, the Ukrainian side rejected this proposal," the statement read.

The ministry emphasized that Kyiv "did absolutely nothing to ensure that the bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen can be buried with dignity by their relatives" and that the Ukrainian authorities treat their fallen soldiers as "expendable material."

Ukraine did not immediately comment on Russia's latest statement.

On Friday, Russia proposed that Ukraine temporarily halt shelling of Kostiantynivka between 1200 and 1800 Moscow time (0900-1500 GMT) on July 6 to facilitate a humanitarian operation to transfer the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen.

The proposal followed Russia's claim that it had captured Kostiantynivka, a strategically important industrial town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russia's claim, saying Kostiantynivka remained under Ukrainian control and accusing President Vladimir Putin of misrepresenting the battlefield situation.

The claims made by either side regarding control of the town or the reported proposal and response are impossible to confirm independently due to the ongoing conflict.