Kremlin aide Ushakov describes 1-hour and 25-minute call as 'businesslike' and 'highly constructive,' adding that presidents discussed settlement to Ukraine war ahead of NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8

Russia says Trump 'reaffirmed readiness' to help end Ukraine war in phone call with Putin Kremlin aide Ushakov describes 1-hour and 25-minute call as 'businesslike' and 'highly constructive,' adding that presidents discussed settlement to Ukraine war ahead of NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8

Moscow said late Saturday that US President Donald Trump "reaffirmed his readiness" to facilitate an end to the war in Ukraine and the search for peaceful solutions during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said in media commentary that Putin and Trump had a "businesslike and highly constructive" one-hour and 25-minute "frank" discussion on current bilateral and international issues.

Ushakov said Putin and Trump touched on the topic of a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly in light of Trump's participation in the upcoming NATO summit in the Turkish capital of Ankara on July 7-8.

"The US president reaffirmed his readiness to facilitate a swift end to hostilities and the search for peaceful solutions to the crisis," Ushakov said, noting that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will continue their mediation efforts and are prepared to visit Moscow at a convenient time.

Ushakov further said Trump emphasized during the call that it would be necessary to end the war with Ukraine "as soon as possible" to realize the potential of bilateral economic cooperation.

Putin accused Ukraine and European countries of "betting on prolonging and even escalating the conflict," he said, adding that the Russian president gave Trump a "real" assessment of the situation.

Concerning the situation surrounding Iran, Ushakov said Putin expressed hope that the negotiation process based on the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran will lead to "mutually acceptable long-term solutions to key settlement issues."

"Putin reaffirmed his country's readiness to provide practical assistance to efforts to de-escalate and stabilize the situation in the region," Ushakov said, adding that Trump thanked his counterpart for the Russian side's "balanced position and constructive proposals."

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held a phone call with Trump, during which he said they discussed the situation on the front line with Russia, as well as Kyiv's diplomatic efforts.

“There is a real prospect of putting an end to this war, and America’s resolve is decisive. We have agreed to continue these discussions during the NATO Summit in Ankara,” Zelenskyy added.

Trump has not yet commented on either phone call.

In his remarks, Ushakov also said the topic of football was discussed, during which Putin wished for the continued success of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, of which the US is one of the co-hosts.

Ushakov further noted that Putin personally congratulated Trump and the American people on the occasion of US Independence Day while "recalling Russia's contribution to the development of American statehood."

"The leaders agreed to stay in touch and speak again soon. Our president reminded him that Donald Trump has a standing invitation to visit Russia," Ushakov added.