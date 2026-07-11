Russia says sailor killed in Ukraine's strike on civilian vessels in Sea of Azov Russia, Ukraine exchange airstrikes overnight, with both sides reporting damage

A sailor was killed when Ukrainian drones attacked four civilian vessels in Russia's Taganrog Bay overnight, the governor of the Rostov region said on Saturday.

In a statement on Russian social media platform Max, Yury Slyusar said four civilian vessels of various types, including a methanol tanker, came under attack.

"Today, vessels in the Taganrog Bay once again came under a drone attack. A tragedy occurred -- a sailor aboard a civilian technical vessel was killed," he said.

He added that all vessels sustained minor damage and that there was no threat of a methanol leak or environmental contamination.

In a separate statement on Telegram, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (SBS) claimed they had struck at least 25 vessels in the Sea of Azov.

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces carried out a retaliatory overnight group strike using long-range precision-guided weapons and attack drones against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and Odesa.

"Overnight, the Russian armed forces carried out group strikes using long-range precision-guided ground- and air-launched weapons, as well as drones. As a result, enterprises of Ukraine's military industry in Kyiv involved in the production and storage of medium- and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles were hit," it said.

The ministry said the strikes also targeted port infrastructure in Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Izmail, which were being used to receive and store military cargo and fuel supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to the ministry, the targets included Aerodron, which manufactures heavy long-range drones, and Fanplit, which assembles and stores drones while operating under the cover of a plywood and furniture manufacturer.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Russia launched more than 120 drones and 12 missiles overnight, about half of them ballistic.

"Russia used more than 120 drones and 12 missiles during the night, half of them ballistic," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine expects its partners to deliver military assistance packages agreed upon at the recent NATO summit.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified.