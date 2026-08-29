Russian e-commerce retailer says small fire broke out at its facility, while governor says 7 injured due to Ukrainian strikes

Russia says overnight Ukrainian strikes hit Ozon logistics facility in Rostov region Russian e-commerce retailer says small fire broke out at its facility, while governor says 7 injured due to Ukrainian strikes

Moscow said on Saturday that overnight Ukrainian strikes hit a logistics facility of Russian online retailer Ozon in the southern Rostov region.

Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar said on Telegram that his region came under attack overnight, and that seven people were injured, with one in critical condition, in Rostov-on-Don, the administrative center of the southern Russian region.

Slyusar said that two apartment buildings in the regional capital were damaged due to the attack, while drone debris was found on the grounds of warehouse facilities in the region's Aksaysky district.

Ozon announced that one of its logistics facilities in the Rostov region was attacked by a drone overnight, resulting in a small fire that was immediately extinguished.

"We have temporarily suspended operations at the facility so emergency services can inspect the area and ensure it is completely safe. We are not currently accepting deliveries from vendors here, and those in transit are being redirected to other facilities," the company said.

It added that employees had been evacuated from a second logistics center in the region due to the danger of strikes in the area. "The facility is intact, but operations have been suspended for now for safety reasons."

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on Russian logistics facilities in a campaign that began in mid-July and has spread across several Russian regions.

Since July 18, Ukrainian drones have targeted logistics centers of Russian e-commerce retailer Wildberries in multiple regions, including the Moscow region, and strikes have also expanded to facilities belonging to Ozon since last week.

Kyiv has alleged that both retailers are playing a role in Moscow’s military supply chain, while Moscow and the two companies maintain that the facilities are commercial.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses shot down 313 Ukrainian drones over 11 regions, as well as over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

The ministry also claimed that the Russian Armed Forces struck logistics centers and an ammunition depot in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region, as well as facilities in the ports of Izmail and Mykolaiv.

It claimed that its overnight targets "operated in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

Independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.