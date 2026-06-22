Authorities claim 2 Russians were acting on orders from Kyiv, while Ukraine has not immediately commented on allegations

Russia says it thwarted plot to blow up train carrying fuel, lubricants in Moscow region Authorities claim 2 Russians were acting on orders from Kyiv, while Ukraine has not immediately commented on allegations

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed on Monday it had thwarted an alleged plot to blow up a train carrying fuel and lubricants in the Moscow region.

The FSB said two Russian citizens were detained on suspicion of preparing a "terrorist attack" under the direction of Ukrainian intelligence services.

Authorities claimed the suspects allegedly retrieved an improvised explosive device from a hidden cache and planned to use it to derail or destroy the train.

The FSB said the detainees confessed and that a criminal investigation is underway. Ukraine has not immediately commented on the allegations.