Russia says it thwarted plot to blow up train carrying fuel, lubricants in Moscow region

Kanyshai Butun
22 June 2026•Update: 22 June 2026
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed on Monday it had thwarted an alleged plot to blow up a train carrying fuel and lubricants in the Moscow region.
The FSB said two Russian citizens were detained on suspicion of preparing a "terrorist attack" under the direction of Ukrainian intelligence services.
Authorities claimed the suspects allegedly retrieved an improvised explosive device from a hidden cache and planned to use it to derail or destroy the train.
The FSB said the detainees confessed and that a criminal investigation is underway. Ukraine has not immediately commented on the allegations.