Russia says it launched large-scale retaliatory strikes on Ukraine using Oreshnik, Kinzhal and Iskander missiles

[1/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[2/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[3/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[4/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[5/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[6/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[7/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[8/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[9/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[10/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[11/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[12/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[13/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[14/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[15/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[16/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[17/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[18/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[19/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[20/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[21/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[22/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[23/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[24/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.

[25/25] KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 24: A view of damage and destruction after Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a series of ballistic missile strikes on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local sources, residents heard heavy explosions across the city as air defense systems engaged incoming targets. Authorities urged citizens to remain in shelters during the ongoing bombardment.