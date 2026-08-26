Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova says Ukraine returned 10 Russian prisoners of war in exchange for 10 Ukrainians on Aug. 24

Russia says 10 servicemen returned from Ukraine through Belarusian humanitarian channel Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova says Ukraine returned 10 Russian prisoners of war in exchange for 10 Ukrainians on Aug. 24

Russia has completed the transfer of 10 servicemen previously held in Ukrainian captivity, in exchange for the return of 10 Ukrainian prisoners, Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova said on Wednesday.

The Aug. 24 transfer was part of a humanitarian prisoner exchange conducted through Belarus, with 10 Russian and 10 Ukrainian servicemen returned to their respective sides, Lantratova said in a statement on Telegram.

She added that the immediate priority was to provide the returning Russian servicemen with all necessary assistance and help them reunite with their families as soon as possible. She also thanked everyone involved in the humanitarian operation.

The 10-for-10 exchange comes less than a week after Russia and Ukraine exchanged 103 prisoners each on Aug. 19.