Moscow calls on international organizations to respond to ‘deliberate attack’ on civilian facility

Russia-controlled region claims 4 killed, 35 injured in Ukrainian attack on educational building, dormitory Moscow calls on international organizations to respond to ‘deliberate attack’ on civilian facility

Four people were killed and 35 others injured in Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Luhansk region following a Ukrainian drone strike on Starobilsk College of Pedagogical University, including a dormitory, Russia’s commissioner for human rights said on Telegram.

“We expect international organizations to respond to the deliberate attack on a civilian facility where children study and live,” Yana Lantratova said.

Three people have been pulled from under the rubble, according to a statement by the Emergency Situations Ministry on Russia's social media platform Max.

“There are still children buried under the rubble, and the search continues,” Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-installed head of the Luhansk region, said on Max, adding that 86 children were inside the buildings during the strike.

Administrative buildings, shops, and private homes were also damaged in Starobilsk, he added.

“A man was injured in one of them and received medical care,” Pasechnik noted.

Pasechnik said emergency services remained at the scene, providing assistance, including psychological support.

Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on Telegram that its forces shot down and destroyed 217 Ukrainian drones overnight across the country.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed on Telegram that Russia launched 124 drones of various types, 115 of which were intercepted.

One person was killed and six others injured in Ukraine’s Kherson region over the past 24 hours, the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said.

Some 12 people were injured in Ukraine’s Sumy region over the past day as a result of Russia’s attack, regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported on Telegram.

The claims could not be independently verified because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.