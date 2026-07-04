Forces capture settlement of Vasylivka in Donetsk region, villages of Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Novyi Myr, Shyikivka in Kharkiv region, says Defense Ministry

Russia claims taking control of 5 settlements in eastern, northeastern Ukraine Forces capture settlement of Vasylivka in Donetsk region, villages of Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Novyi Myr, Shyikivka in Kharkiv region, says Defense Ministry

Russia claimed on Saturday that it took control of another five settlements in eastern and northeastern Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces captured the village of Vasylivka, about 13 kilometers (8 miles) northwest of the city of Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region.

The ministry added that forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region took control of the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Novyi Myr, and Shyikivka.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed its forces repelled three Russian assaults near three settlements on the Lyman front over the past day, including the village of Shyikivka.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia’s latest claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.

The claims come a day after Moscow claimed taking control of the front line industrial city of Kostiantynivka, also in the Donetsk region, which President Vladimir Putin described as the "first, but very important, stage in the capture of the already important Sloviansk-Kramatorsk defensive hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied Russian claims of capturing Kostiantynivka, accusing Putin of choosing “to lie to the world” about the situation on the front line.