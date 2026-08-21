Defense Ministry claims villages in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions captured, while Kyiv has not commented

Russia claims its forces captured 11 Ukrainian settlements over past week Defense Ministry claims villages in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions captured, while Kyiv has not commented

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Friday claimed its forces had captured 11 Ukrainian settlements over the past week.

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said Russian troops had taken control of the village of Kudiivka in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

In the southeastern Donetsk region, Russian forces captured the villages of Pershomarivka, Orikhuvatka, Mykolaipillia, Andriivka, Krasnopodillia, Vodianske and Matiasheve, it said.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops captured Rybalske and Novoselivka, according to the ministry.

Ukraine has not commented on the latest claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.

