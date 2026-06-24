Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine's Sumy region Russian forces captured village of Ivolzhanske, Defense Ministry claims

Russia claimed Wednesday that its forces had taken control of another settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Ivolzhanske, located about 18 kilometers (11.1 miles) north of Sumy's administrative center.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine's General Staff said in a morning update that the settlements of Tovstodubove and Bachivsk in the Sumy region had been targeted in Russian airstrikes over the previous day.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.