Russia claims it shot down nearly 300 Ukrainian drones in massive overnight attack - Moscow also reports Ukrainian drone hit Russia's Leningrad refinery, Cheboksary electrical plant

The Russian authorities said on Tuesday that Ukraine hit another oil refinery and an electrical equipment plant, resulting in at least three injuries.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that Kyiv launched a massive overnight drone attack, and Moscow nearly shot down 300 drones across 15 Russian regions.

It said "air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 289 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles" overnight.

Meanwhile, according to Ukraine's Unian news agency, the number of drones was much higher, with some 200 drones launched against the capital Moscow alone.

One of the main strikes hit the Leningrad region, according to its Governor Alexander Drozdenko, who claimed that 29 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight.

The attack set fire to facilities in the Kirishi industrial zone, where an oil refinery is located, he said on Telegram.

"The fire in the Kirishi industrial zone has been contained, and firefighting efforts are being completed. The enemy's primary target was KINEF oil refinery. There are no casualties as a result of the attack," the governor noted.

In the city of Cheboksary, an enterprise for the development and production of electrical equipment became the target of Ukraine's drone attack, and three people were injured in the strike, the regional authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.

"According to operational information, three people were injured as a result of a drone attack in the city of Cheboksary," the statement read.

Ukraine also struck two residential buildings in Cheboksary, and residents were evacuated. The traffic on the nearby streets was disrupted, and some public establishments, including schools and colleges, closed, the city administration said.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims. Independent verification is challenging because of the ongoing conflict.