Settlement of Kutuzovka came under Russia's control following offensive operations, says Defense Ministry

Russia claims it captured another village in Ukraine's Donetsk region Settlement of Kutuzovka came under Russia's control following offensive operations, says Defense Ministry

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces had captured another village in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

The ministry said in a statement that the settlement of Kutuzovka in Ukraine's Donetsk region came under Russia's control following offensive operations by units of the Center group of forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff said its chief Oleksandr Syrskyi had a phone talk with his Romanian counterpart Gheorghita Vlad, regarding "the current security situation in the Black Sea region."

"Particular attention was paid to monitoring the security environment, information sharing, and further strengthening cooperation between the military structures of our countries," it said.

The statement did not provide any comments regarding Russia's territorial claims.