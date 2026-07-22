Defense Ministry says villages of Zakharivka, Ivashkyne under Moscow’s control

Russia claims it captured 2 settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region Defense Ministry says villages of Zakharivka, Ivashkyne under Moscow’s control

Russia claimed on Friday that its forces captured two more settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

In a statement on Telegram, the Defense Ministry claimed the villages of Zakharivka and Ivashkyne went under Russia’s control.

Zakharivka is situated about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) east of the town of Vovchansk, which Russia claimed to have captured in December. Kyiv has denied Moscow’s claim.

Meanwhile, Ivashkyne is about 8 kilometers (5 miles) northwest of the border village of Chuhunivka, less than 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the village of Butyrki in Russia’s Belgorod region.

Russia claimed capturing Chuhunivka in February.

Ukraine has not yet commented on Russia’s recent claims, and independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.